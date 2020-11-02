Facts

09:40 02.11.2020

British Ambassador to Ukraine calls for unification of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future supporters

British Ambassador to Ukraine calls for unification of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic future supporters

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons reacted to the situation with the Constitutional Court's decision regarding electronic declaration and said that now it is important that the government and all those who support a Euro-Atlantic future in Ukraine unite at this defining moment.

"Like many others I continue to follow closely developments of recent Constitutional Court decisions. Right now it is important the government and all those in Ukraine who support a Euro-Atlantic future come together at this defining moment," Simmons wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening.

As reported, the Constitutional Court issued a decision dated October 27, which recognized the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to control and verify declarations, open round-the-clock access to the register of declarations, monitor lifestyle, as well as a number of provisions of the law of Ukraine on the prevention of corruption. Head of the NACP Oleksandr Novikov said that the agency, due to the decision of the Constitutional Court, on the evening of October 28, closed the register of electronic declarations.

