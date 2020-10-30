Facts

14:19 30.10.2020

Constitutional Court head invites Zelensky to meeting to resolve artificial conflict - court chairman

Ukrainian Constitutional Court Chairman Oleksandr Tupytsky has invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to a meeting on behalf of the court to discuss the constitutional crisis.

"I'd like to address the president. We, the Constitutional Court justices, would like to talk to the president. We invite him in any format," Tupytsky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

"This artificial conflict should be eliminated," he said.

