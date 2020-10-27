Facts

16:08 27.10.2020

More than a third of Ukrainians believe that socio-economic policy of current govt aimed at supporting the rich and oligarchs – poll

Some 36.8% of Ukrainians believe that, first of all, the social and economic policy of the current government is aimed at supporting big capital, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center with the support of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom in Ukraine.

In particular, when asked what the socio-economic policy of the current government is primarily aimed at, 36.8% of respondents answered that it was to support big capital (the rich, oligarchs), 27.8% - to support the poor and the disabled, 21.2% - the formation and support of the middle class, and 14.1% found it difficult to answer the question.

In addition, 75.7% of the respondents believe that taxes in Ukraine are too high and they need to be reduced. Another 42.8% believe that when people receive benefits from the state, they do not want to work, and 46.2% do not agree with this statement.

Among other things, 24.7% of respondents believe that now the level of government intervention in business in Ukraine is excessive, 16.7% is optimal, 25.4% is insufficient, and 33.1% found it difficult to answer.

The study was conducted by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from June 17 to June 24, 2020 by the method of face-to-face interviews at the place of residence of the respondents. A total of 2,017 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, based on a sample representing the adult population in terms of basic socio-demographic indicators. The theoretical sampling error (excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.3% with a probability of 0.95.

