'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll on election of Lviv mayor: Sadovy gains 41.1%, Syniutka 27.3%, Koshulynsky 9.9%, Ruschyshyn 5.6%

The incumbent mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovy, is in the lead in the elections of the mayor of Lviv, according to the results of the exit poll conducted jointly by Savik Shuster Studio and Ukraine 24 TV Channel.

According to the research results, 41.12% of the city residents voted for Sadovy. In the second place is representative of the European Solidarity party Oleh Syniutka with 27.38%, in the third place is representative of the Svoboda party Ruslan Koshulynsky with 9.98% of the vote.

The fourth place is taken by representative of the Holos party Yaroslav Ruschyshyn (5.62%), the fifth is self-nominated candidate Ihor Vasiunyk with 3.97%.