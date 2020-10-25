'Savik Shuster Studio' exit poll in Dnipro: Filatov gains 44.47%, Krasnov 14.44%, Vilkul 11.27%, Ryzhenko 10.6%, Nikitin 8.81%

The incumbent mayor of the city, Borys Filatov, is in the lead in the elections of the mayor of Dnipro, according to the results of the exit poll conducted jointly by Savik Shuster Studio and Ukraine 24 TV Channel.

According to the survey, 44.47% of the city's residents voted for Filatov. Zagid Krasnov, a representative of the Hromadska Syla (Civic Power) party ranked second with 14.44%, Oleksandr Vilkul, a representative of the Ukrainian Perspective Bloc, ranks third with 11.27%.

The fourth place is taken by the representative of the Servant of the People party Serhiy Ryzhenko (10.6%), the fifth is the representative of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Serhiy Nikitin (8.81%).