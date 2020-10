The voter turnout in local elections held in Ukraine on Sunday was 27% as of 16:00, according to the OPORA civic network.

"The voter turnout at 16:00 throughout the country, according to the OPORA civil network, is 27%. The margin of error is 0.84%. At the same time, the turnout in the local elections in 2015 was 36.2%," Chairperson of the board of the OPORA civic network Olha Aivazovska said on the Facebook page on Sunday.