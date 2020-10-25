Russian-occupation forces do not open fire in Donbas since midnight – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas have not opened fire since the beginning of the current day as of 17:00 on October 25, according to the Joint Force Operation (JFO) Facebook page.

"Silence is observed in all sections of the demarcation line. Being in readiness for an adequate response to any insidious and provocative actions of the enemy, our servicemen observe the ceasefire regime," the JFO said on the statement.

At the same time, in the areas along the line of demarcation of the sides, the engineers of the State Emergency Service have cleared more than two hectares of the territory and transferred 40 explosive objects for destruction. Rescuers of the Joint Forces are carrying out work to restore damaged residential buildings and infrastructure: during the day they repaired nine houses, work continues in ten more facilities.