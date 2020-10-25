Over 5,000 protesters take to streets in Minsk; security forces trying to obstruct procession

Security forces in downtown Minsk have blocked opposition supporters on the corner of Lenin Street and Independence Avenue.

A column of several hundred protesters marched along Lenin Street toward the Palace of Sports, where security troops blocked their movement.

Police have blocked the roadway with several trucks and water cannons. Security men formed a human chain near Internatsionalnaya street, demanding that protesters disperse.

Opposition demonstrators also held each other's hands and started forming a human chain so not to let security men make any arrests.

Other security men are trying to obstruct the movement of a column comprising about 4,000 demonstrators along Independence Avenue.

Law enforcement forces have blocked the avenue near the Victory Square and are allowing no one to proceed through their cordon.

Meanwhile, another group of several hundred protesters is marching from Freedom Square toward the Minsk Hero City Obelisk. The crowd poured into the roadway of Victors Avenue. No one stood in their way, according to eyewitnesses.

In total, more than 5,000 people are participating in unauthorized protests in Minsk already. The number of demonstrators is growing rapidly, the eyewitnesses told Interfax.