Zelensky congratulates Netanyahu on his birthday, noting that Ukraine and Israel are true friends

"Happy Birthday, Benjamin Netanyahu! I wish you and all the Jewish people good health and the strength to face all the challenges of the rapidly-changing world. At a time like this, old loyal friends are more valuable than ever. Ukraine and Israel have a friendship such as this," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.