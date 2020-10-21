Zelensky congratulates Netanyahu on his birthday, noting that Ukraine and Israel are true friends
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wishing him and the Jewish people good health and strength to face the challenges of a rapidly changing world.
"Happy Birthday, Benjamin Netanyahu! I wish you and all the Jewish people good health and the strength to face all the challenges of the rapidly-changing world. At a time like this, old loyal friends are more valuable than ever. Ukraine and Israel have a friendship such as this," he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.