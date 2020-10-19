Number of COVID-19 infections in Ukraine exceeds 300,000, more than 4,700 fall ill last weekend

A total of 4,766 new coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine as of Monday morning, 1,112 patients have recovered and 66 people who fell ill earlier died, according to information on the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A total of 5,231 coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine the day before. Ukraine saw a record number of new coronavirus cases, 6,410, on October 17, and 5,992 new cases were registered on October 16.

The number of infections since the start of the pandemic in the country has reached 303,638 as of Monday morning, 5,673 people have died and 126,489 have recovered.

A total of 171,476 people now have coronavirus in Ukraine, which is 3,588 more than the day before.

The most coronavirus cases were registered over the past 24 hours in Kharkiv region (595), Kyiv (385), Odesa region (350) and Zhytomyr region (308).