Yermak says Zelensky's visit to Turkey was "absolutely successful"

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that the visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to Turkey on October 16 was absolutely successful, just as the Ukraine-EU summit in Brussels and the visit to Great Britain had been successful before.

"The country's reputation is, first of all, consistent and systematic work in foreign markets. Partners must be sure that we think not only about our interests, but are also ready to hear their position. This is the only real partnership. Therefore, my most sincere 'sympathies' for our esteemed opponents: the absolutely successful foreign visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky, already the third during two weeks, and you have not a single 'zrada' (betrayal, treason) except for invented and manipulative ones," he wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

Yermak noted that the Ukrainian delegation returned from Turkey with a specific result enshrined in several documents.

"Military cooperation is greatly increasing. It is very promising for us to work together with Turkey, which is persistently advancing in this direction, on the development of military-industrial projects. Cooperation along the lines of security structures is significantly increasing. Again, we will cooperate with a country that very actively introduces innovative security ideas," he said.

The head of the President's Office said that Turkey absolutely clearly supports Ukraine's striving for full accession into NATO. "And these are not just words, this is real, actual, specific assistance on this path. Turkey is a partner in the implementation of this idea," he added.

Yermak also believes that Ukrainians have already noticed and appreciated the impeccable quality of work of Turkish companies in the Ukrainian market. "And now we will have even more common work in infrastructure, in the development of ports, the financial sector and industry," he said.