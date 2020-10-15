Zelensky to address Rada with annual statement on Oct 20

On October 20, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will address the Verkhovna Rada with a traditional annual statement, which will outline the strategic directions of the country's development.

"On October 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the parliament with the traditional annual statement, which will outline the strategic directions of the country's development. This was supposed to happen in April, but due to the worsening pandemic situation it was postponed. The parliament will work as usual," Zelensky's press secretary Yulia Mendel told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.