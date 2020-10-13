Facts

09:54 13.10.2020

Zelensky announces national polls on Oct 25

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that on the day of voting in local elections on October 25, a national polls will be held in the country, in which citizens will be asked to answer five questions.

"On October 25, at the polling station, I will ask you five important questions about what we discuss on the street, in the kitchen and on the Internet, what we argue about with friends, parents or taxi drivers, about things that have never been asked of us before, five important questions to get your opinion," Zelensky said in a video statement released on a number of Ukrainian television channels on Tuesday morning.

Talking about what questions will be proposed, he said: "More on that later."

He said that now the Verkhovna Rada is preparing to consolidate such an "important mechanism" as democracy at the legislative level.

As it is known, local elections are scheduled for October 25 in Ukraine.

