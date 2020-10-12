Ukraine registers 4,420 new COVID-19 patients, 43 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Ukraine registered 4,420 new coronavirus cases, 903 recoveries, and 43 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

Ukraine reported 4,768 new coronavirus cases the day before.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases reached 265,454 in Ukraine on Monday morning; of those numbers, 5,015 patients died and 114,410 recovered.

The number of active coronavirus cases currently stands at 146,029 in Ukraine.