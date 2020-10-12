Facts

09:28 12.10.2020

Ukraine registers 4,420 new COVID-19 patients, 43 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

1 min read
Ukraine registers 4,420 new COVID-19 patients, 43 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Ukraine registered 4,420 new coronavirus cases, 903 recoveries, and 43 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

Ukraine reported 4,768 new coronavirus cases the day before.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases reached 265,454 in Ukraine on Monday morning; of those numbers, 5,015 patients died and 114,410 recovered.

The number of active coronavirus cases currently stands at 146,029 in Ukraine.

Tags: #nsdc #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:18 10.10.2020
Education Minister calls for organizing distance learning in schools for next two weeks

Education Minister calls for organizing distance learning in schools for next two weeks

15:51 10.10.2020
Georgia records 519 COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities over past 24 hours

Georgia records 519 COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities over past 24 hours

15:27 09.10.2020
Coronavirus lowers Ukrainian cities' tax collection, adds to weakening debt ratios – Fitch

Coronavirus lowers Ukrainian cities' tax collection, adds to weakening debt ratios – Fitch

09:28 08.10.2020
Ukraine records 5,397 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,263 recovered, 93 died

Ukraine records 5,397 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,263 recovered, 93 died

09:32 06.10.2020
Ukraine records 4,348 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,149 recovered, 90 died

Ukraine records 4,348 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,149 recovered, 90 died

09:45 05.10.2020
Ukraine registers 3,774 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Ukraine registers 3,774 new coronavirus cases, 33 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

10:12 02.10.2020
Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine growing for third day in a row: 4,633 persons infected in past day

Number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine growing for third day in a row: 4,633 persons infected in past day

09:29 29.09.2020
Ukraine registers 3,627 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 69 new victims of virus, 1,797 recovered – NSDC

Ukraine registers 3,627 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 69 new victims of virus, 1,797 recovered – NSDC

12:53 26.09.2020
Ukraine records 3,833 people infected with COVID-19, 76 deaths, 1,740 recoveries over past day

Ukraine records 3,833 people infected with COVID-19, 76 deaths, 1,740 recoveries over past day

13:39 25.09.2020
Ukrainian users of VKontakte to be registered with law enforcement agencies - NSDC secretary

Ukrainian users of VKontakte to be registered with law enforcement agencies - NSDC secretary

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's internationally recognized borders must be restored, sanctions against Russia must continue until occupation ends – Duda

Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

Poland is ready to cooperate within intl platform for de-occupation of Crimea – presidents' joint statement

Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

Zelensky: Venediktova should demonstrate results by year's end

LATEST

Ukraine's internationally recognized borders must be restored, sanctions against Russia must continue until occupation ends – Duda

Balukh is transferred from intensive care to neurosurgery - MP

Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

Poland is ready to cooperate within intl platform for de-occupation of Crimea – presidents' joint statement

Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

Zelensky: Venediktova should demonstrate results by year's end

Zelensky: NATO membership would be most important western support for Ukraine

Zelensky believes it is possible to reach agreement with Putin on peace, return of occupied territories, although it's very difficult

Changes to Ukraine's Constitution that Russia wants impossible – Zelensky

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times in Donbas - JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD