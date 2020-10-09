Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

In Kyiv, another 567 residents were diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease over the past day, ten people died, some 295 people recovered, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"The situation with the spread of the virus is alarming, without exaggeration. In the capital, for the first time, such a number of 567 patients over the past day. Ten cases are fatal. In total, 463 people died from coronavirus in Kyiv. There are 26,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital today," Klitschko said during an online press conference.

Thus, among the patients there are 330 women aged 18 to 95 years and 11 girls from 6 to 17 years old, as well as 202 men aged 19 to 83 years old and 24 boys from 1 year to 17 years old. Some 29 medical workers fell ill.

It is noted that 78 patients were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals, the rest patients were in self-isolation, under the supervision of physicians.

At the same time, some 295 people recovered in a day. In total, some 9,411 residents of Kyiv have overcome COVID-19 disease.

"Most cases of the disease over the past day were detected in Desniansky (115), Obolonsky (83), Dniprovsky (69) districts," Klitschko said.

As reported, in Ukraine, as of Friday morning, a new record number of 5,804 COVID-19 cases per day was registered, some 2,417 patients recovered, some 89 people died, according to data published on the website of the Epidemic Monitoring System coronavirus by the National Security and Defense Council.