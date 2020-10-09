Facts

09:26 09.10.2020

Ukraine consistently implementing all reforms agreed with IMF, NBU remains independent - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that Ukraine is consistently implementing all the reforms agreed upon by the Memorandum with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in particular, the gas market for private consumers has been liberalized and a transparent agricultural land market has been introduced.

At a meeting with representatives of the largest investors in Ukrainian government securities in London on October 8, Zelensky stressed that since the appointment of the new governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the central bank has continued to pursue a balanced monetary policy to ensure macroeconomic stability.

"The National Bank was, is and will remain independent," the president of Ukraine assured.

Zelensky noted that the support of international partners is extremely important for Ukraine.

"We are grateful to the IMF, EU and the World Bank for financial support packages for our state and support for important reforms in Ukraine," he said.

The president of Ukraine also said, addressing investors, that the Ukrainian state is doing everything to protect investors, ensure confidence, develop potential and new projects.

Zelensky drew attention to the fact that the spread of COVID-19 has become a challenge for both the global and Ukrainian economies. At the same time, the Ukrainian government predicts that the country's economy will contract by 4.8% in 2020, and a significant recovery is expected next year - by 4.6%.

"We expect that economically Ukraine will be more stable than other countries, since the key industries, in particular agro-industry and IT, have been less hit and will contribute to economic recovery," he said.

