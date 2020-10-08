Ukraine records 5,397 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,263 recovered, 93 died

As of Thursday morning, a record number of 5,397 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease per day was registered in Ukraine, while 2,263 patients recovered, some 93 patients died, according to data published on the website of the system of monitoring the spread of the coronavirus pandemic by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

A day earlier, on October 7, some 4,753 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 244,734 people on Thursday morning, some 4,690 people died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, some 108,233 people recovered.

Now in Ukraine, some 131,811 people are sick with COVID-19.

The largest number of detected cases of the virus over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv region (576), Kyiv (422), Odesa (367), Dnipropetrovsk (306), Donetsk (294), Cherkasy (236) regions.

The number of suspected cases of COVID-19 disease over the past day was 5,790 ones.