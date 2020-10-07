Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says that during his official visit to Great Britain two important strategic documents will be signed: the Strategic Partnership Agreement between the countries and the Memorandum on the development of the Ukrainian Navy for GBP 1.25 billion.

"This is a very important visit. I believe it is the historic visit. First of all, we look forward to a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. There will be a substantive meeting, we will sign an important historic agreement on strategic partnership and trade between our countries, which makes it possible to continue and expand the agreement on a free trade area between our countries after Great Britain withdraws from the EU," he said in a comment on the commencement of his visit to Great Britain, the text of which is at the disposal of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Zelensky said that the Memorandum on the development of the Ukrainian Navy will also be signed.

"It is the important strategic document. We will be at the naval base and we will sign this memorandum worth GBP 1.25 billion. We all believed that the Navy would appear in Ukraine again. It seems to me that this is such an important strong step," he said.

The president said that a meeting with representatives of the British royal family is also planned.

"One of the priority issues for our country, in which the British are really professionals, is the infrastructure for psychological, first of all, rehabilitation for our soldiers, our veterans. I think that here we will receive support from Great Britain," he said.

In addition, Zelensky announced meetings with the Ukrainian community and with British business. "There will be a separate meeting with the mayor of London City. It is my dream to construct Kyiv City. We will talk about it," he said.