Russia occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire four times

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces in Donbas have opened fire on Ukrainian positions four times, the Joint Forces Operation's headquarters has said.

"Over the past day, on October 2, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the areas of responsibility of the Ukrainian brigades. There were no combat losses or injuries as a result of enemy shots," the headquarters said in the morning summary on Facebook page on Saturday.

In addition, servicemen of the Armed Forces and rescuers of the State Emergency Service localized fires near the settlements of Kriakovka, Triokhizbenka, Artema, Aidar and Stanytsia Luhanska. From the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 700 people and 30 units of engineering and special equipment were involved in fire suppression.