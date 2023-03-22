Shmyhal instructs relevant agencies to present strategy for development of new checkpoints on western border

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the relevant departments to approve a set of measures and present a strategy for the development of new checkpoints on the western border.

"We are working on expanding the capacity of the western border. At a meeting with the Ministry of Infrastructure, the State Agency for Restoration and the State Customs Service, we discussed the next steps to improve logistics. I set the task for the Customs Service, together with the Ministry of Infrastructure, to approve a set of measures and present a strategy for the development of new checkpoints on the western border. We are also considering modernization of existing points along with access roads," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to the prime minister, such steps will not only help speed up border crossing, but also further Ukraine's integration into the EU, increase trade with European countries and restore the economy.