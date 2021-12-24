Facts

Modernization of intl checkpoints in Ukraine starts in 2022 – Zelensky

Within the framework of the Big Construction program, the modernization of international checkpoints will begin in Ukraine in 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"In 2022, within the framework of the program [Big Construction], the modernization of international checkpoints will begin. We will create a comfortable infrastructure for both people and business, for our citizens, for guests of Ukraine. We will increase the throughput by means of the electronic queue, that is, modern infrastructure," Zelensky said, speaking at the "Ukraine 30. Roads and Bridges" forum on Friday.

