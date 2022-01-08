Facts

16:04 08.01.2022

Russian occupation forces continue to block traffic along most humanitarian road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

Since the start of the year, Russian occupation forces staying in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine continue to block traffic in most humanitarian road corridors at checkpoints on the contact line, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday.

Only the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint is open every day from the side of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Passenger traffic fell by 34% compared to the last week of last year. So, since January 1, 3,939 people have passed through this corridor into the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, and 4,037 people have entered the controlled territory.

Opposite the Novotroitske checkpoint, the Russian occupation forces unblocked traffic on Monday and Friday. The contact line at this checkpoint was crossed by 221 people and 39 vehicles towards the temporarily occupied part of Donbas. At the same time, 193 people and 36 vehicles drove into the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities.

As reported, government resolution No. 1407 dated December 29, 2021 canceled the requirement of self-isolation for persons entering the government controlled part of Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory through checkpoints.

Tags: #checkpoints #donbas
