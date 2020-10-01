Russian-occupation forces in Donbas shelling from large-caliber weapons at forestland near Stanytsia Luhanska, provoking new wildfires

According to Stanychno-Luhanska District State Administration, Russian-occupation forces in Donbas are shelling the forestland near the entry-exit checkpoint, as a result of which new wildfires emerge.

"According to the residents of Stanytsia Luhanska, starting from 23:30 shots from large-caliber weapons from the occupied territory were recorded. After that loud explosions of shells were noted in the area of the entry-exit checkpoint. At about 00:20 a statement was received about a wildfire in the forestland near the entry-exit checkpoint," Stanychno-Luhanska District State Administration said on its Facebook page on Thursday night.

Information about the shelling by Russian-occupation forces was also confirmed by Head of Luhansk Regional State Administration Serhiy Haidai:

"We have information that 'marker flare' were fired from the uncontrolled territory, that is, the grass was deliberately set on fire," the Ukraine 24 television channel said, citing Haidai in its Telegram channel on Thursday night.

According to him, aviation is ready to be involved in extinguishing fires in Luhansk region. "two planes and a helicopter are in a state of readiness, but there is no confirmation of the provision of silence," Haidai said.