Ukraine registers 3,627 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 69 new victims of virus, 1,797 recovered – NSDC

In Ukraine, as of Tuesday morning, some 3,627 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were recorded per day, with 1,797 recovered people, some 69 people died, according to data published on the website of the National Security Council Coronavirus (NSDC) Epidemic Monitoring System and defense.

The day before, on September 28, there were 2,671 new cases of infection, on September 27, some 3,130 cases were reported, on September 26, a record number of 3,833 cases of COVID-19 was registred, on September 25, some 3,565 COVID-19 infected were reported, on September 24 there were about 3,372 new cases of infection.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 204,932 people on Tuesday morning, some 4,065 people died since the beginning of the pandemic from COVID-19, some 90,250 people recovered.

Now in Ukraine, some 110,617 people are sick with COVID-19, which is 1,761 people more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv region (426) and Kyiv (416), in Odesa (271) and Dnipropetrovsk (200) regions.

The number of suspected cases of COVID-19 disease over the past day was 3,910.