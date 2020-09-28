Ukraine reopens its borders to foreigners

Ukraine reopened its borders to international visitors at 00:01 a.m. on September 28, the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said.

"A decree which also set out restrictions on foreigners' entry continues to be valid. This is Government Decree No. 641. At the same time, it imposed a ban on foreigners' entry to the territory of our country precisely from August 28 and until 00:01 a.m. on September 28. Thus, as a matter of fact, this norm that banned foreigners from entering our country ceased to be in effect overnight. From now on, foreigners are allowed to enter our country," State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

Border guards are acting in compliance with the law that regulates passage across the state border of Ukraine, i.e. the law "On Border Control", and in compliance with the government's decree on foreign citizens' exit and entry to Ukraine, he said.

There are currently no separate requirements for foreigners to self-isolate or have travel medical insurance when coming to Ukraine, he said.

"This norm has ceased to be in effect. Therefore, there are presently no separate requirements that the government would have imposed on foreigners who enter Ukraine during the quarantine," Demchenko said.

As reported earlier, Ukraine banned foreign citizens from entering its territory from 00:01 a.m. on August 28 and until 00:01 a.m. on September 28.