Meeting between political advisors to Normandy-format chiefs of state has yet to be scheduled - Russian Foreign Ministry

Political advisors to the Normandy-format chiefs of state will meet when proper conditions are created; their meeting has yet to be scheduled, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said.

"When all necessary conditions are created," Rudenko told the press in response to the relevant question.

There is still no specific date of their meeting, he said.