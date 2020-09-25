Facts

16:31 25.09.2020

Constitutional Court receives submission from Supreme Court on explanation bringing Ukraine's President to administrative responsibility

2 min read
A constitutional submission from the Supreme Court has been submitted to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, in which the author of the motion requests for an official interpretation of Part 1 of Article 105 of the Constitution in terms of the possible bringing of the President of Ukraine to administrative responsibility for committing an administrative violation while exercising his powers.

According to the Communications and Legal Monitoring Department of the Constitutional Court, the submission was received by the court on Friday, September 25.

In addition, the Constitutional Court received another submission from the Supreme Court, in which they ask to check for compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine the provisions of the third clause of Section III "Final and Transitional Provisions" of Ukraine's law on recognizing as invalid Ukraine's law No. 145-IX on the list of objects of state property right subject to privatization dated October 2, 2019.

It is noted that the constitutional submissions can be found on the website of the Constitutional Court under the heading "Under Court's Consideration."

As reported, on September 18, the plenum of the Supreme Court adopted a resolution on sending a relevant appeal to the Constitutional Court.

Some 144 judges present at the plenum voted for the filing of the constitutional submission, two judges were against.

As reported, on June 3, during a visit to Khmelnytsky, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his delegation drank coffee in a local coffee shop, which, according to a decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, could not receive visitors indoors until at least June 5. The corresponding photo was posted by the presidential press service.

Tags: #constitutional_court #president
