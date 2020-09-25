Facts

13:39 25.09.2020

Ukrainian users of VKontakte to be registered with law enforcement agencies - NSDC secretary

 The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) plans to register with law enforcement agencies all Ukrainian users of the Russian social network VKontakte, banned in the country.

"I would like to draw your attention to the users who use this forbidden resource. It should be their responsibility - why they do it and what they do it for. The fact is that thanks to the system that is now starting to work, we will have an understanding, they will all be registered. If they further distribute Russian content on the territory of Ukraine, they will have certain problems already directly with our National Police, with our power structures," said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov during the online conference "Digital Transformation of the State: Prospects and Risks of Cybersecurity" on Friday.

He stressed that in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, the VKontakte resource should not work on the territory of Ukraine, but this is not being observed. At the same time, with the help of international partners, the NSDC plans to solve this problem in the near future.

Representative from the National Police of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oleksiy Honcharov, also agreed with Danilov's opinion, noting that users of resources prohibited on the territory of Ukraine should understand that they are violating the law and be held accountable for this.

Tags: #nsdc #vkontakte
