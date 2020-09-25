Film 'Atlantis' has more chances for Oscars than Ukrainian nominees of past years - head of Ukrainian Oscar Committee

Chairman of the Ukrainian Oscar Committee Alik Shpilyuk and the authors of the film "Atlantis" are confident that the drama directed by Valentyn Vasianovych has a good chance of winning the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Awards in the International Feature Film category at the Venice Film Festival. .

"Practically in this composition, the Ukrainian Oscar Committee has been working since 2016. As for me, over the years, it seems that Atlantis has the greatest chances in comparison with previous applicants," Shpilyuk said at a press conference following the results of the national selection for nomination for the Oscar from Ukraine answering the question of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to the producer of the film, Volodymyr Yatsenko, with each film that is nominated for Oscar, Ukraine gets a new experience.

"This time we have a very big victory behind us - the victory in Venice, this is really a very big plus. Now we also have an American distributor. This is very important, because he is the one who makes a lot of efforts to ensure that the film successfully received a nomination or got shortlisted," he added.

In addition, according to him, at this stage, the film is accompanied by an eminent PR agent, which will contribute to the result. "We're in good shape," the producer said.

The director of "Atlantis" Vasianovych also said that "now we have everything to get on the short list."

The 93rd 2020 Film Achievement Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, USA.

The Ukrainian film distribution of "Atlantis" will be launched on November 5, 2020.

In September 2019, the Ukrainian dystopia "Atlantis" won the Best Film in the Horizons program at the 76th Venice Film Festival. In August 2020, Atlantis was selected for a long list of European Film Awards.

Since independence, Ukraine has nominated films for Oscar more than ten times in different years, but none of them was included in the list of nominees.