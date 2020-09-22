Facts

17:38 22.09.2020

EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

1 min read
EU ready to provide EUR 1.2 bln of macrofinancial assistance to Ukraine, subject to constructive interaction with IMF, fulfillment of requirements on rule of law – Borrell

The European Union is ready to provide Ukraine with EUR 1.2 billion of macro-financial assistance, but for this it needs to constructively interact with the International Monetary Fund and fulfill the requirements related to the rule of law, said Josep Borrell, Vice President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

He said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Tuesday that they are also ready to provide $1.2 billion in macro-financial assistance in order to help solve the problems associated with the economic recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but for this Ukraine needs to constructively interact with the IMF and also fulfill all those requirements that relate to strengthening the rule of law in Ukraine.

Tags: #borrell #eu #ukraine #imf
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:00 22.09.2020
Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

14:19 22.09.2020
Borrell, Taran discuss cooperation between Ukraine, EU in number of areas

Borrell, Taran discuss cooperation between Ukraine, EU in number of areas

12:20 22.09.2020
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service head expecting EU states to be pragmatic about Nord Stream 2

Russian Foreign Intelligence Service head expecting EU states to be pragmatic about Nord Stream 2

11:03 22.09.2020
Borrell starts his visit to Ukraine, noting importance of independent anti-corruption institutions, judicial reform

Borrell starts his visit to Ukraine, noting importance of independent anti-corruption institutions, judicial reform

18:03 21.09.2020
Khomchak, Peach discuss further development of military cooperation between Ukraine, NATO

Khomchak, Peach discuss further development of military cooperation between Ukraine, NATO

16:37 21.09.2020
Black Sea Trade and Development Bank raises funding for projects in Ukraine by EUR 34.2 mln

Black Sea Trade and Development Bank raises funding for projects in Ukraine by EUR 34.2 mln

14:42 21.09.2020
Ships of Ukrainian Navy start practical tasks of United Efforts 2020 drills - Defense Ministry

Ships of Ukrainian Navy start practical tasks of United Efforts 2020 drills - Defense Ministry

11:13 19.09.2020
Ukraine records 3,240 COVID-19 cases, 1,268 recoveries, 48 deaths

Ukraine records 3,240 COVID-19 cases, 1,268 recoveries, 48 deaths

16:05 18.09.2020
State Statistics Service confirms assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall at 11.4% in Q2 2020

State Statistics Service confirms assessment of Ukraine's GDP fall at 11.4% in Q2 2020

12:22 18.09.2020
Supreme Court presents submission on constitutionality of abolition of law on state property that is not subject to privatization

Supreme Court presents submission on constitutionality of abolition of law on state property that is not subject to privatization

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EC President Michel under quarantine due to contact with security officer infected with COVID-19, EU summit postponed, not known whether trip to Ukraine will take place

Borrell starts his visit to Ukraine, noting importance of independent anti-corruption institutions, judicial reform

Ukraine registers 2,884 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,717 recovered, 59 died

Fokin: FEZs in Donbas can be created on principle of superficies, when investments in region are legally protected by world's leading states

Ukrainian Tetiana Barantsova receive UNHCR Nansen Prize for European Region

LATEST

Filimonov: Zelensky backs my idea of making free zone for IT-specialists in Odesa

EC President Michel under quarantine due to contact with security officer infected with COVID-19, EU summit postponed, not known whether trip to Ukraine will take place

Ukraine registers 2,884 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,717 recovered, 59 died

Fokin: FEZs in Donbas can be created on principle of superficies, when investments in region are legally protected by world's leading states

Crimean blogger Nariman Memedeminov released from Russian prison

Ukrainian Tetiana Barantsova receive UNHCR Nansen Prize for European Region

Zelensky: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

PACE autumn session canceled – MP

Ukraine won't demonstrate its potential if country doesn't have reliable judicial system – French ambassador

FinCEN files contain data about suspicious transactions of Firtash, Klyuyev, Kolomoisky – ICIJ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD