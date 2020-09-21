U.S. Embassy calls on Russia to end conflict in Donbas, release all illegally imprisoned Ukrainians

On the occasion of World Peace Day, the U.S. Embassy called on Russia to end the conflict in Donbas, which it has provoked and supports, to withdraw from Donbas and Crimea and to release all illegally imprisoned Ukrainians, said Charge d'Affaires a.i. of the United States in Ukraine Kristina Kvien.

"On World Peace Day we call on Russia to choose peace. Ukrainians, like all people, want to live their lives in peace, and with full recognition of their human rights until Russia ends the conflict it manufactured and sustains in Donbas, and fully withdraws from both Donbas and Crimea. Ukrainians cannot enjoy the peace they deserve," Kvien said in a video address posted on Twitter on Monday.

The Chargé d'Affaires also stressed that the United States supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Russia must also free all Ukrainians it has wrongfully imprisoned and retaliation for peaceful decent. The U.S. remains fully committed to diplomatic efforts to end Russia's conflict in eastern Ukraine and its occupation of Crimea. We stand with the people of Ukraine and support Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kvien added.