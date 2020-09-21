Facts

10:54 21.09.2020

U.S. Embassy calls on Russia to end conflict in Donbas, release all illegally imprisoned Ukrainians

1 min read
U.S. Embassy calls on Russia to end conflict in Donbas, release all illegally imprisoned Ukrainians

On the occasion of World Peace Day, the U.S. Embassy called on Russia to end the conflict in Donbas, which it has provoked and supports, to withdraw from Donbas and Crimea and to release all illegally imprisoned Ukrainians, said Charge d'Affaires a.i. of the United States in Ukraine Kristina Kvien.

"On World Peace Day we call on Russia to choose peace. Ukrainians, like all people, want to live their lives in peace, and with full recognition of their human rights until Russia ends the conflict it manufactured and sustains in Donbas, and fully withdraws from both Donbas and Crimea. Ukrainians cannot enjoy the peace they deserve," Kvien said in a video address posted on Twitter on Monday.

The Chargé d'Affaires also stressed that the United States supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Russia must also free all Ukrainians it has wrongfully imprisoned and retaliation for peaceful decent. The U.S. remains fully committed to diplomatic efforts to end Russia's conflict in eastern Ukraine and its occupation of Crimea. We stand with the people of Ukraine and support Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kvien added.

Tags: #usa #donbas #embassy #crimea
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:37 21.09.2020
Fokin: FEZs in Donbas can be created on principle of superficies, when investments in region are legally protected by world's leading states

Fokin: FEZs in Donbas can be created on principle of superficies, when investments in region are legally protected by world's leading states

17:31 21.09.2020
Crimean blogger Nariman Memedeminov released from Russian prison

Crimean blogger Nariman Memedeminov released from Russian prison

18:37 17.09.2020
EU, U.S. announce that further support for Ukraine to depend on transparency of election of SAPO head

EU, U.S. announce that further support for Ukraine to depend on transparency of election of SAPO head

14:54 17.09.2020
All Derkach's statements are political manipulation with aim of interfering in U.S. presidential election – Kononenko

All Derkach's statements are political manipulation with aim of interfering in U.S. presidential election – Kononenko

11:19 17.09.2020
Acquittal of Crimean resident Ernes Ametov becomes first in history of 'Hizb ut-Tahrir' case in Russia – Memorial human rights center

Acquittal of Crimean resident Ernes Ametov becomes first in history of 'Hizb ut-Tahrir' case in Russia – Memorial human rights center

17:58 16.09.2020
Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

13:47 16.09.2020
SBI detectives find five criminal episodes leading to Russia's occupation of Crimea

SBI detectives find five criminal episodes leading to Russia's occupation of Crimea

16:08 15.09.2020
Zelensky: We don't have "relations" with Russia after Crimea annexation, war in Donbas, and it's still too early to talk about them- we have just started dialogue

Zelensky: We don't have "relations" with Russia after Crimea annexation, war in Donbas, and it's still too early to talk about them- we have just started dialogue

15:30 15.09.2020
Colonel, brigade's press secretary wounded due to grenade explosion near Shumy village in Donbas - JFO HQ

Colonel, brigade's press secretary wounded due to grenade explosion near Shumy village in Donbas - JFO HQ

15:18 15.09.2020
Water supply to Crimea to be fully restored only after peninsula's full de-occupation – MFA

Water supply to Crimea to be fully restored only after peninsula's full de-occupation – MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fokin: FEZs in Donbas can be created on principle of superficies, when investments in region are legally protected by world's leading states

Ukrainian Tetiana Barantsova receive UNHCR Nansen Prize for European Region

Zelensky: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

PACE autumn session canceled – MP

Ukraine won't demonstrate its potential if country doesn't have reliable judicial system – French ambassador

LATEST

Khomchak, Peach discuss further development of military cooperation between Ukraine, NATO

Ukrainian Tetiana Barantsova receive UNHCR Nansen Prize for European Region

Zelensky: error in informing NACP about property status is not ground for resignation

PACE autumn session canceled – MP

Ukraine won't demonstrate its potential if country doesn't have reliable judicial system – French ambassador

Ships of Ukrainian Navy start practical tasks of United Efforts 2020 drills - Defense Ministry

FinCEN files contain data about suspicious transactions of Firtash, Klyuyev, Kolomoisky – ICIJ

Korniyenko: We're working to start considering draft law 'On the Capital' before elections

Ukrainian-U.S. Alpha rocket flight first stage successful – Firefly Aerospace

Servant of the People plans to take first place in elections in Kyiv on party lists – Korniyenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD