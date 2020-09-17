Digital Transformation Ministry, relevant Rada committees developing draft law 'On protection of personal data' according to EU standards

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with specialized committees and the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, are developing a draft law "On the Protection of Personal Data" that will meet European standards.

The document uses the experience of implementing the European Union Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in leading countries, the website of the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on its website on Thursday.

With the support of the USAID 'Competitive Economy of Ukraine' program, the law firm Sayenko Kharenko carried out an analysis of the national legislation on the protection of personal data in different countries.

Analysis of the impact of the GDPR on the national legislation of various countries, in particular, Germany, Great Britain, Israel, Turkey and the state of California (United States) showed that at the international level, the GDPR as a legal regulatory framework is gaining more and more importance.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, since the adoption of the law "On the Protection of Personal Data" in Ukraine, activity in data processing on the Internet has significantly increased, especially in the field of big data and social media.

"Therefore, now there is an urgent need for a complete update of the practical regulation and application of this law in accordance with the EU standard," the Ministry of Digital Transformation stressed.

The development of a modern law "On personal data," according to the ministry, in the future will make it possible to apply for an EU decision on the adequacy of personal data protection for Ukraine. And the constant implementation of European standards for the regulation of personal data protection will bring Ukraine closer to full integration into the EU's Single Digital Market.