Facts

17:20 17.09.2020

Digital Transformation Ministry, relevant Rada committees developing draft law 'On protection of personal data' according to EU standards

2 min read
Digital Transformation Ministry, relevant Rada committees developing draft law 'On protection of personal data' according to EU standards

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with specialized committees and the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, are developing a draft law "On the Protection of Personal Data" that will meet European standards.

The document uses the experience of implementing the European Union Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in leading countries, the website of the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on its website on Thursday.

With the support of the USAID 'Competitive Economy of Ukraine' program, the law firm Sayenko Kharenko carried out an analysis of the national legislation on the protection of personal data in different countries.

Analysis of the impact of the GDPR on the national legislation of various countries, in particular, Germany, Great Britain, Israel, Turkey and the state of California (United States) showed that at the international level, the GDPR as a legal regulatory framework is gaining more and more importance.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, since the adoption of the law "On the Protection of Personal Data" in Ukraine, activity in data processing on the Internet has significantly increased, especially in the field of big data and social media.

"Therefore, now there is an urgent need for a complete update of the practical regulation and application of this law in accordance with the EU standard," the Ministry of Digital Transformation stressed.

The development of a modern law "On personal data," according to the ministry, in the future will make it possible to apply for an EU decision on the adequacy of personal data protection for Ukraine. And the constant implementation of European standards for the regulation of personal data protection will bring Ukraine closer to full integration into the EU's Single Digital Market.

Tags: #personal_data #digital
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:53 19.05.2020
Ministry of Digital Transformation ready to be regulator in circulation of virtual assets

Ministry of Digital Transformation ready to be regulator in circulation of virtual assets

15:17 27.04.2020
Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

Digital Transformation Ministry, Infrastructure Ministry launch pilot project on electronic consignment note introduction

10:36 04.03.2020
Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

Experts looking for optimal option for introducing Internet on railways – Ministry of Digital Transformation

14:26 17.02.2020
Ministry of Digital Transformation, Eurasia Foundation sign memos under open data project with four cities of Ukraine

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Eurasia Foundation sign memos under open data project with four cities of Ukraine

16:24 29.01.2020
Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

11:35 23.12.2019
Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

10:45 10.12.2019
Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

Digital Ministry, Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID will select 15 startups to participate in Startup Grind Global 2020 conference in Silicon Valley

17:15 15.08.2019
Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

Digital government brand to be presented in Zaporizhia on Sept 27 – President's office

16:59 13.06.2019
Zelensky plans to make Ukraine digital leader

Zelensky plans to make Ukraine digital leader

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba on situation with Hasidic pilgrims: Ukrainian legislation should be respected by everyone

EU, U.S. announce that further support for Ukraine to depend on transparency of election of SAPO head

Bail posted for assistant to MP Yurchenko – HACC

SAPO prosecutors hand suspicion notice over to MP Yurchenko

All Derkach's statements are political manipulation with aim of interfering in U.S. presidential election – Kononenko

LATEST

Kuleba on situation with Hasidic pilgrims: Ukrainian legislation should be respected by everyone

EU, U.S. announce that further support for Ukraine to depend on transparency of election of SAPO head

Police confirm explosion in restaurant in Kyiv downtown, two people injured

Bail posted for assistant to MP Yurchenko – HACC

SAPO prosecutors hand suspicion notice over to MP Yurchenko

Rada adopts law on intelligence

All Derkach's statements are political manipulation with aim of interfering in U.S. presidential election – Kononenko

NATO membership is Ukraine's strategic course – Zelensky

Zelensky says to be no indulgences for corruption, hopes for systemic results, 'incarceration' from NABU, SAPO, PGO already 'today'

Interchem, Darnitsa pharma companies implement project to drain walls, foundation of Saint Sophia's Cathedral in Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD