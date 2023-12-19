Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Education present Global Innovation Vision with key directions for Ukraine's development

The Ministry of Digital Transformation together with the Ministry of Education and Science presented a Global Innovation Vision with key directions for the country's development.

"Innovation should become our national idea. It is innovative entrepreneurship that is an important factor for the rapid restoration and support of the process of transformation of the state. Therefore, the implementation of this vision is an important document that will help us correctly determine the vectors for the development of an innovative future," the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation cited Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

In particular, the Global Innovation Vision includes three sections and an action plan: Innovation Ecosystem, Supporting the Innovation Ecosystem and Development of Priority Industries.

"The gradual implementation of the innovation vision will help the state make an economic leap and create convenient conditions for the development of business, education and science," the ministry added.

The main mechanisms of the vision are strengthening the Ukrainian innovation system, multilateral government policy to support and stimulate innovative technologies to solve internal problems and overcome global challenges.

According to the report, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announces the start of public discussions on the vision of innovation, which will last a month.

"After their completion, the vision will be approved at the Cabinet level – it will become the official state strategy," the ministry said.