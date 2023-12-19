Facts

19:27 19.12.2023

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ministry of Education present Global Innovation Vision with key directions for Ukraine's development

2 min read

The Ministry of Digital Transformation together with the Ministry of Education and Science presented a Global Innovation Vision with key directions for the country's development.

"Innovation should become our national idea. It is innovative entrepreneurship that is an important factor for the rapid restoration and support of the process of transformation of the state. Therefore, the implementation of this vision is an important document that will help us correctly determine the vectors for the development of an innovative future," the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation cited Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

In particular, the Global Innovation Vision includes three sections and an action plan: Innovation Ecosystem, Supporting the Innovation Ecosystem and Development of Priority Industries.

"The gradual implementation of the innovation vision will help the state make an economic leap and create convenient conditions for the development of business, education and science," the ministry added.

The main mechanisms of the vision are strengthening the Ukrainian innovation system, multilateral government policy to support and stimulate innovative technologies to solve internal problems and overcome global challenges.

According to the report, the Ministry of Digital Transformation announces the start of public discussions on the vision of innovation, which will last a month.

"After their completion, the vision will be approved at the Cabinet level – it will become the official state strategy," the ministry said.

Tags: #education #ministry #digital #transformation #innovations

MORE ABOUT

21:32 07.12.2023
Education Ministry developing national strategy for development of inclusive education

Education Ministry developing national strategy for development of inclusive education

20:32 09.11.2023
Umerov, Lecornu discuss continuation of military assistance to Ukraine

Umerov, Lecornu discuss continuation of military assistance to Ukraine

20:25 09.11.2023
Lecornu informs of talk with Umerov: Our loyalty to Ukraine reliable and solid

Lecornu informs of talk with Umerov: Our loyalty to Ukraine reliable and solid

20:22 09.11.2023
Public Council under Veterans Ministry calls on Laputina to resign from minister post

Public Council under Veterans Ministry calls on Laputina to resign from minister post

20:48 08.11.2023
Ukrainian Education Ministry signs cooperation agreement with Germany

Ukrainian Education Ministry signs cooperation agreement with Germany

14:31 04.11.2023
URCS, Veterans Affairs Ministry sign memorandum of cooperation

URCS, Veterans Affairs Ministry sign memorandum of cooperation

19:59 27.10.2023
Ministry of Finance provides Ukrposhta with mortgage for EUR 30 mln in fulfillment of obligations to EIB

Ministry of Finance provides Ukrposhta with mortgage for EUR 30 mln in fulfillment of obligations to EIB

16:48 02.10.2023
Experts Club conducted a training session for teachers on pre-medical care for children

Experts Club conducted a training session for teachers on pre-medical care for children

20:49 19.09.2023
Azerbaijan launching local antiterrorist measures in Karabakh - Defense Ministry

Azerbaijan launching local antiterrorist measures in Karabakh - Defense Ministry

21:03 11.09.2023
Newly appointed Ukrainian Minister of Defense holds phone talk with Pentagon chief

Newly appointed Ukrainian Minister of Defense holds phone talk with Pentagon chief

AD

HOT NEWS

Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

UK High Court of Justice upholds final award on $5 bln damages caused to Naftogaz due to seizure of its assets in Crimea by Russia

Rada in hurry with 4 new appointments to Accounting Chamber before completion of its reform – G7 ambassadors

Ukraine ramping up UAV production to compensate lack of artillery rounds – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy: Diia app becomes public tool

LATEST

Assistance from USA to come very soon – Zelenskyy

Interactive map of shelters to appear in Diia – PM

IF USA FOCUSES ON DOMESTIC POLITICS AFTER ELECTIONS, IT WILL HAVE IMPACT ON WAR IN UKRAINE – ZELENSKYY

Zelenskyy doesn’t agree that Ukraine can lose war

UK High Court of Justice upholds final award on $5 bln damages caused to Naftogaz due to seizure of its assets in Crimea by Russia

Diia.Engine specialists develops 30 registers, another 40 being developed – minister

Rada in hurry with 4 new appointments to Accounting Chamber before completion of its reform – G7 ambassadors

USA to provide $150 mln to Ukraine to support digital transformation

Erdogan sure process of Ukraine, Moldova's accession into EU will stall

Polish protesters allow entry of empty trucks into Poland at Yahodyn crossing in separate eCherha line

AD
AD
AD
AD