Ukraine may become first state in world to initiate digital establishment of diplomatic relations – Kuleba

Ukraine may become the first state in the world to initiate the digital establishment of diplomatic relations, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Earlier, Ukraine became the first state in the world to equate a digital passport with an analog one, and now it can become the first state in the world to initiate a digital establishment of diplomatic relations," Kuleba said on Instagram on Saturday.

The minister said he had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Papua New Guinea, ethnic Ukrainian Justin Tkachenko, and stressed that this was the first contact between the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Papua New Guinea, which still do not have diplomatic relations.

"I suggested to Justin to correct the situation as soon as possible – to sign a protocol on the establishment of diplomatic relations using modern technologies online," Kuleba said.

According to him, in addition to Papua New Guinea, Ukraine has no diplomatic relations with four other countries in the Pacific region, in particular Palau, Nauru, Kiribati and Tonga, as well as Bhutan in South Asia and Somalia in Africa.

"I have already given relevant instructions to the Foreign Ministry to intensify negotiations to establish diplomatic relations with countries with which we have not yet established them. We will continue to draw white spots on the map of Ukraine's interests in the world in order to create new opportunities for the Ukrainian state, business and citizens," Kuleba said.