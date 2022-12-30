Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to launch financial services in 2023 – minister

The launch of financial services and the creation of a unified register of social payments – these are plans of the Ministry of Digital Transformation for the next year announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.

"We want to launch financial services next year, they are linked, among other things, to the restoration and the social sphere," Fedorov said in the new issue of OK Talk of Kyivstar President Oleksandr Komarov.

The Minister of Digital Development said that the plans include the creation and organization of services that will stimulate the development of the financial sector, such as support or opening accounts using the Diia portal, and specified that it is not about creating a separate bank.

"Some 80,000 on average per day online bank accounts are opened thanks to online signature and passport sharing in Diia. This is the technology that has developed fintech and made a new iteration of its development," he said.

According to him, the ministry is thinking about the possibility of monetizing these services.

According to Fedorov, the Ministry of Digital Transformation also plans to create a unified register of social payments, as this will help save billions of hryvnias, since the data will be constantly and timely updated.

Fedorov said that among the priorities for the development of the Diia portal in 2023 is to complete the digitalization of all services, the development of human capital innovations and military-tech.

He also added that it is very important to continue working towards cybersecurity and digital resilience.