Facts

16:55 25.05.2022

Digital Transformation Ministers of some states ready to promote rapid integration of Diia documents into their national systems - Fedorov

The Ministers of Digital Transformation of a number of countries are ready to promote the rapid integration of digital documents in the Diia application into their national systems, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"After the completion of the official part of Diia Summit I personally met with the digital leaders of Latvia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Moldova, Slovenia, Finland and Canada. Now our team is actively working to make the Diia application international. Then Ukrainians with digital documents will be able to travel between the countries and use them in all life situations abroad. The ministers of digital transformation are now ready to help us in the implementation of such a project," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Fedorov also noted that Moldova is already adopting the necessary legislative changes to recognize Diia, and Ukraine is implementing technical integration with Poland to display Ukrainian documents in their application.

"We hope that we will be able to establish cooperation with other countries as soon as possible," he said.

According to him, it was also possible to agree on clear joint digital projects with each minister. Among them are participation in open competitions of the Digital Europe program, the implementation of the e-delivery service for citizens, the mutual recognition of electronic signatures, distance learning, cyber defense and countering propaganda.

