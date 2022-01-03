Facts

11:12 03.01.2022

Number of users of Diia app exceeds 13 mln Ukrainians, 72 state services available online - Fedorov

2 min read
Number of users of Diia app exceeds 13 mln Ukrainians, 72 state services available online - Fedorov

The number of Diia application users has exceeded 13 million and continues to grow rapidly, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

"We have just passed the mark of 13 million unique Diia users. In 2021 we have grown more than five times. Now the daily growth of new users is plus 50,000-70,000. This is an insane growth rate even for any technology business," the minister wrote on his telegram channel on Sunday evening.

According to Fedorov, Ukrainians use COVID certificates, driver's licenses, and pay taxes through the application. In total, the application contains 15 documents and nine services. He added that Diia is accepted by more than 1,800 organizations throughout the country.

"For Ukrainians, Diia is a way of communicating with the state in a few clicks, an example of healthy communication between a person and the state. For me, as a manager, Diia is an opportunity to create a project that will definitely go down in the history of Ukraine," Fedorov wrote.

The minister stressed that 12 million Ukrainians also use the Diia portal. "Some 72 public services online in different areas are already available for everyone," he said.

"In December, we launched the most massive service in the history of Ukraine, ePidtrymka, in Diia. Our team has developed the technical part of the president’s initiative. So that you can get UAH 1,000 in a few clicks and spend it on books, cinema, theater. Results in just three weeks: 7.3 million people open ePidtrymka cards in banks; some 6.1 million - applications for payments in Diia; UAH 638 million - Ukrainians have already spent," Fedorov said.

Tags: #diia #fedorov #digital
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:29 29.11.2021
Some 17% of Ukrainians do not use digital services, have no Internet access – UNDP study

Some 17% of Ukrainians do not use digital services, have no Internet access – UNDP study

10:57 29.11.2021
Diia users can now download the COVID vaccination certificate in PDF format

Diia users can now download the COVID vaccination certificate in PDF format

12:54 08.11.2021
Diia moves to fault-tolerant infrastructure, by 2022 state data center to be completed

Diia moves to fault-tolerant infrastructure, by 2022 state data center to be completed

16:38 13.09.2021
'White' hackers do not find vulnerabilities in Diia - Fedorov

'White' hackers do not find vulnerabilities in Diia - Fedorov

15:51 01.09.2021
Digital Transformation Ministry proposes Google to remove Russian content from recommendations in Ukrainian YouTube, YouTube Music

Digital Transformation Ministry proposes Google to remove Russian content from recommendations in Ukrainian YouTube, YouTube Music

11:25 01.09.2021
Fedorov in favor of opening representative offices of Google, YouTube in Ukraine

Fedorov in favor of opening representative offices of Google, YouTube in Ukraine

15:05 16.07.2021
Digital Transformation Ministry to cooperate with Amazon Web Services to develop cloud technologies in Ukraine

Digital Transformation Ministry to cooperate with Amazon Web Services to develop cloud technologies in Ukraine

18:07 30.06.2021
Ukraine joins Global Coalition for Digital Security

Ukraine joins Global Coalition for Digital Security

13:03 17.06.2021
Online appointment is the future of beauty industry

Online appointment is the future of beauty industry

17:58 02.06.2021
Rada passes at first reading tax bill on Diia City

Rada passes at first reading tax bill on Diia City

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

U.S. to transfer military patrol boats to Ukraine in early 2022 - Markarova

Today we talk about future not only of Ukraine, but also of European security, world order - Zelensky

First international conversation of year with Washington proves special nature of our relations - Zelensky

Biden reaffirms U.S., allies' stance on decisive response to possible Russian aggression - White House

LATEST

About 3,500 Ukrainians in 20 regions take part in events dedicated to Bandera's birthday - police

Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

U.S. to transfer military patrol boats to Ukraine in early 2022 - Markarova

Ukraine records 1,804 new cases of COVID-19 per day

Today we talk about future not only of Ukraine, but also of European security, world order - Zelensky

Frequency of top-level contacts between Ukraine, U.S. speaks of unprecedented support, full understanding - Yermak

First international conversation of year with Washington proves special nature of our relations - Zelensky

Biden reaffirms U.S., allies' stance on decisive response to possible Russian aggression - White House

It is important to prevent further escalation in Donbas - Yermak after conversation between Zelensky, Biden

Zelensky appoints Halushkin Commander of territorial defense forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD