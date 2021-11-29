Facts

15:29 29.11.2021

Some 17% of Ukrainians do not use digital services, have no Internet access – UNDP study

2 min read
Some 17% of Ukrainians do not use digital services, have no Internet access – UNDP study

Some 17% of citizens do not use digital services in the country, according to a study of the availability of digital services in Ukraine, conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in September this year.

"A poll that we conducted in September this year showed that 17% of women and men simply do not use digital services because they do not have equipment and access to the Internet. Among those who do not have access, many are disabled, 32% are elderly people," UNDP Resident Representative to Ukraine Dafina Gercheva said during the online Diia.Summit on Monday.

According to her, in order to bridge this digital gap and achieve integrative digitalization, it is necessary to develop and implement appropriate regulatory measures.

"In partnership with the Ministry [of Digital Transformation of Ukraine] and with the help of funds provided by the Swedish government, we have already started developing national standards for digital accessibility, which, I hope, will be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers early next year," Gercheva said.

According to her, Ukraine also needs to develop and adopt a law on digital accessibility in order to achieve the goals of the national strategy for barrier-free environment.

Gercheva also noted that UNDP would continue to help the Ministry of Digital Transformation in order to ensure accessibility of portals and applications for all segments of the population.

Tags: #internet #digital
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:51 01.09.2021
Digital Transformation Ministry proposes Google to remove Russian content from recommendations in Ukrainian YouTube, YouTube Music

Digital Transformation Ministry proposes Google to remove Russian content from recommendations in Ukrainian YouTube, YouTube Music

11:33 01.07.2021
Kyivstar launches 4G at 900 MHz band in 411 settlements in June

Kyivstar launches 4G at 900 MHz band in 411 settlements in June

18:07 30.06.2021
Ukraine joins Global Coalition for Digital Security

Ukraine joins Global Coalition for Digital Security

13:03 17.06.2021
Online appointment is the future of beauty industry

Online appointment is the future of beauty industry

16:46 28.05.2021
Ministry of Digital Transformation opens financial reporting in form of open data

Ministry of Digital Transformation opens financial reporting in form of open data

12:34 17.05.2021
Zelensky announces provision of fast Internet access throughout Ukraine this year

Zelensky announces provision of fast Internet access throughout Ukraine this year

16:58 07.04.2021
Digital Transformation Ministry, PM, Finance Ministry, NBU discuss bringing Stripe, PayPal to Ukraine

Digital Transformation Ministry, PM, Finance Ministry, NBU discuss bringing Stripe, PayPal to Ukraine

12:30 04.03.2021
Digital Transformation Ministry plans to launch specialized state platform for registries until 2022 - Fedorov

Digital Transformation Ministry plans to launch specialized state platform for registries until 2022 - Fedorov

10:39 04.03.2021
Fedorov against mandatory registration of mobile subscribers

Fedorov against mandatory registration of mobile subscribers

16:32 18.02.2021
Zelensky: digital transformation projects will allow Ukraine enter top 20 digital states in a few years

Zelensky: digital transformation projects will allow Ukraine enter top 20 digital states in a few years

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian MFA recommends refraining from travel to some African countries due to spread of Omicron COVID-19 strain

Ukraine sees further decline in daily COVID-19 morbidity

Burba wants to sue for charge of disclosing classified info

Zelensky on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We are nation that cannot be conquered even by total famine

Ukraine sees 14,200 new cases of COVID-19, 568 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

LATEST

German Ambassador to Ukraine: de-oligarchization law can only be first step in fight against oligarchs

Saakashvili says he returned to Georgia as he could no longer see his country 'break apart'

Ukraine to welcome any efforts that can help end war – Kuleba

Positive dynamics of COVID-19 incidence observed for fourth week in row in Ukraine

Opposition sporadically blocking highway near Tbilisi City Court where Saakashvili trial in progress

Normandy format must be preserved – Feldhusen

Ukrainian MFA recommends refraining from travel to some African countries due to spread of Omicron COVID-19 strain

G7 ambassadors urge to avoid situation with absence of new NABU director

Rada registers bill on admission of foreign armed forces to Ukraine's territory for conducting exercises in 2022

Diia users can now download the COVID vaccination certificate in PDF format

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD