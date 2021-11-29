Some 17% of Ukrainians do not use digital services, have no Internet access – UNDP study

Some 17% of citizens do not use digital services in the country, according to a study of the availability of digital services in Ukraine, conducted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in September this year.

"A poll that we conducted in September this year showed that 17% of women and men simply do not use digital services because they do not have equipment and access to the Internet. Among those who do not have access, many are disabled, 32% are elderly people," UNDP Resident Representative to Ukraine Dafina Gercheva said during the online Diia.Summit on Monday.

According to her, in order to bridge this digital gap and achieve integrative digitalization, it is necessary to develop and implement appropriate regulatory measures.

"In partnership with the Ministry [of Digital Transformation of Ukraine] and with the help of funds provided by the Swedish government, we have already started developing national standards for digital accessibility, which, I hope, will be approved by the Cabinet of Ministers early next year," Gercheva said.

According to her, Ukraine also needs to develop and adopt a law on digital accessibility in order to achieve the goals of the national strategy for barrier-free environment.

Gercheva also noted that UNDP would continue to help the Ministry of Digital Transformation in order to ensure accessibility of portals and applications for all segments of the population.