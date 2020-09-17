Facts

16:38 17.09.2020

SAPO prosecutors hand suspicion notice over to MP Yurchenko

 Prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) notified MP Oleksandr Yurchenko of the suspicion of committing a crime.

"On September 17, on behalf of the Prosecutor General, the prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed Ukrainian parliamentarian of suspicion," the Prosecutor General's Office told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to the investigation, the deputy in a veiled form asked to provide him through an intermediary an unlawful benefit in the amount of $13,000 for making proposals to the bill, and then $200,000 to bribe MPs-members of the Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Services for voting for the proposals presented to them.

"The Prosecutor General, based on the results of studying the materials of the criminal proceedings, drew up and signed a message on the suspicion to the Ukrainian parliamentarian, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, of obtaining an illegal profit on a large scale, as well as inciting to provide an illegal benefit to an official to a person committed repeatedly, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 4 of Article 368, Part 4 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO said.

