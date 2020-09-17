Facts

12:14 17.09.2020

Harmash: I am absolute adherent of 'non-alternative' Minsk process

1 min read
Representative of certain districts of Donetsk region in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Serhiy Harmash says that he is an "absolute adherent of the 'non-alternative' Minsk process."

"For my colleagues from the Russian Federation, I will declare: I, as a member of the Ukrainian delegation, remain an absolute adherent of the 'non- alternative' Minsk process, until the leadership of my state changes its policy regarding this 'effective' mechanism for ending the war in Donbas," Harmash wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday night.

He said that the Minsk agreements are acceptable for implementation.

The "package of measures," in the absence of another, is a very real document with which one can work. This is probably why they [the Russians] are always trying to go beyond it," the Ukrainian representative at the TCG said.

He also said that the discrediting of the Minsk agreements comes from Russia.

"I would like to clarify for those who like to cling to words: 'it is not clear what Minsk' did Russia, which turned the negotiation process into a farce, with the substitution of participants and the irresponsibility of the aggressor," Harmash said.

Tags: #tcg #harmash #minsk_process
