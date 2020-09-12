Facts

Ukraine conducts investigation on recordings disclosed by Derkach, examination of tapes is underway – Prosecutor General

Ukraine continues its own investigation into the case of the "Derkach tapes," Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"Now the investigation on the 'Derkach tapes' continues. And again, examinations: are the tapes edited, is it possible to identify the voices, all this is happening. The investigation continues, we are trying not to lose investigative opportunities. We are waiting for the results of the research," Venediktova said in interview with Savik Shuster, released on the YouTube channel.

She said that Ukrainian investigators will "come to their own conclusions," not focusing on the results of the investigation, released in the United States.

Answering a question about how serious responsibility for this may be with fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the prosecutor general said that she considers it more political corruption, not legal. "There are several articles that [...] were included in the qualification when they were submitted to the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations. But still, my personal impression today is very evaluative [...]: if we talk about corruption, it will be political corruption," she said.

