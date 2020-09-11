Facts

12:18 11.09.2020

Vereshchuk invites Klitschko to debate

Vereshchuk invites Klitschko to debate

Deputy from the Servant of the People faction, a candidate from the party of the same name for the mayor of Kyiv, Iryna Vereshchuk, believes that the people of Kyiv deserve a debate between the main candidates for the post of mayor of the capital and called incumbent mayor Vitali Klitschko to debate.

"I take this opportunity to invite Mr. Klitschko to the debate. It would be very important that all voters hear, and we can ask each other questions. And everyone would see whether he was an effective mayor or not. This is immediately obvious," Vereshchuk said in talk show on the Ukraine24 TV channel on Thursday evening.

She also stated that now there are 28 criminal proceedings in which Klitschko is involved to one degree or another.

"He is summoned as a witness, perhaps he will receive suspicion notice. But this is a question for law enforcement agencies, and they should deal with it. Most of the proceedings were opened in the last year. There is reason to believe that, for example, funds allocated for the Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge were stolen, and Mr. Klitschko was involved, who signed appropriate documents, etc. I, as an MP, made a deputy appeal addressed to Mr. [Interior Minister Arsen] Avakov," Vereshchuk noted.

