Facts

09:48 11.09.2020

NSDC signs cooperation memo with International Foundation for Electoral Systems

2 min read

The Office of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), the press service of the NSDC reported.

"Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Serhiy Demedyuk and Senior Country Director of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) Peter Erben signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between the NSDC Staff and IFES," the message reads.

The document is aimed at organizing cooperation in cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection, in particular the development of a system of training and retraining in the fields of critical infrastructure protection and cyber protection of critical infrastructure.

Demedyuk acquainted Erben with the work of the National Coordination Center for Cybersecurity (NCCC) under the NSDC of Ukraine and noted that the Center is becoming increasingly vital for the state, as it combines at the highest level "efforts and resources to counter threats in cyberspace, information space, as well as threats to critical infrastructure."

"If we speak about cybersecurity, today it covers the security of everyday life of people and the country in all areas," he added.

The Deputy NSDC Secretary expressed his gratitude to the partner countries and relevant organizations, in particular IFES, for their comprehensive support in building up a national cybersecurity system.

"We express our sincere gratitude to our international partners for their assistance, - for the initiative, examples, expert support," he said adding that Ukraine is ready to share its own practical experience in combating cyber threats.

The Deputy NSDC Secretary expressed confidence that the Memorandum with IFES will contribute to the involvement of world best practices to strengthen the national education and training system in critical infrastructure protection and cyber protection of critical infrastructure. "In the future, this will contribute to the development of effective strategies for owners and managers of critical infrastructure, will make their assets safer and more viable," Demedyuk noticed.

In his turn, Erben expressed conviction that cyber threats are "among the major threats to democracy around the world,"which requires deepening cooperation between partner countries in effectively countering these threats. He stressed the importance of the NCCC's work and expressed readiness to further deepen cooperation, in particular in sharing experiences in the use of global technologies, online voting, and training of adults in cybersecurity and cyberdefense.

Еще по теме

Tags: #nsdc #ifes
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:54 09.09.2020
Danilov: Current education system in Ukraine doesn't take into account challenges of our time: COVID-19 epidemic, Russia's armed aggression

Danilov: Current education system in Ukraine doesn't take into account challenges of our time: COVID-19 epidemic, Russia's armed aggression

09:42 08.09.2020
Ukraine registers 2,411 new COVID-19 cases per day, 57 died, 940 recovered – NSDC

Ukraine registers 2,411 new COVID-19 cases per day, 57 died, 940 recovered – NSDC

10:41 03.09.2020
Lviv region records 11 COVID-19 patient deaths over day, another three regions have five victims each – NSDC

Lviv region records 11 COVID-19 patient deaths over day, another three regions have five victims each – NSDC

17:35 26.08.2020
NSDC Secretary: Today we are witnessing world's first biological warfare

NSDC Secretary: Today we are witnessing world's first biological warfare

14:56 22.08.2020
The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

18:33 19.08.2020
NSDC reveals signs of Russian special services' large cyberattack on Ukraine's govt agencies before Independence Day

NSDC reveals signs of Russian special services' large cyberattack on Ukraine's govt agencies before Independence Day

18:29 17.08.2020
Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

11:50 27.07.2020
NCCC detects data leakage from Cloudflare service threatening security of public, private resources

NCCC detects data leakage from Cloudflare service threatening security of public, private resources

09:45 22.07.2020
Ukraine records 829 people with COVID-19 over past day, 973 recoveries, 16 deaths

Ukraine records 829 people with COVID-19 over past day, 973 recoveries, 16 deaths

09:42 08.07.2020
Ukraine reports 807 new COVID-19 cases, 926 recoveries in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 807 new COVID-19 cases, 926 recoveries in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Planned hospitalizations in Kyiv to be banned from Monday, due to entry into 'orange' zone

Examinations of Kaharlyk police officers' case finished, to be submitted to court soon – SBI head

In Berlin, Ukraine wants to involve Normandy Format's participants in keeping ceasefire in Donbas, mutual release of detainees – Yermak

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Berlin for negotiations of Normandy Four advisors, aimed at specific actions, steps – President's Office

Tymoshenko tests negative for COVID-19 - press secretary

LATEST

Zelensky: Ukraine remembers 9/11 terror attack along with United States

В МВД начнут информировать о количестве заболевших COVID-19 правоохранителей: 11 сентября подтверждены 93 новых случая

Zelensky: Duda's visit to Ukraine in Oct proves friendship between Ukraine, Poland

Planned hospitalizations in Kyiv to be banned from Monday, due to entry into 'orange' zone

Examinations of Kaharlyk police officers' case finished, to be submitted to court soon – SBI head

In Berlin, Ukraine wants to involve Normandy Format's participants in keeping ceasefire in Donbas, mutual release of detainees – Yermak

EU to support Ukraine in ambitions to make economy 'green' – EU ambassador

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Berlin for negotiations of Normandy Four advisors, aimed at specific actions, steps – President's Office

Vereshchuk invites Klitschko to debate

Boris Lozhkin launches a project for the Ukrainian-Jewish studies at Tel Aviv University

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD