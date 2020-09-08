Ukraine intends to submit new evidence on Ilovaisk tragedy to International Criminal Court – PGO

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) intends to transfer the collected evidence regarding the Ilovaisk tragedy in 2014 to the International Criminal Court in the near future in order to resolve the issue of initiating proceedings, Deputy Prosecutor General Giunduz Mammedov said.

"Evidence of an aggressive war against Ukraine and financing of terrorism has also been submitted to the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights. Investigation of the circumstances of the Ilovaisk tragedy has unquestioningly established violations of the Russian Federation and the high military command of the agreements on the provision of a humanitarian corridor for the withdrawal of the Ukrainian military from the encirclement in the Ilovaisk area," Mammedov said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

According to him, during the Ilovaisk tragedy, some 366 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, some 429 soldiers were wounded of varying severity, some 300 soldiers were taken prisoner, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered significant losses of weapons and military equipment.