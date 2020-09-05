Facts

14:51 05.09.2020

Situation in Crimea and Donbas put on agenda of next session of UN General Assembly

1 min read
Situation in Crimea and Donbas put on agenda of next session of UN General Assembly

The UN General Assembly at its 75th session will consider the situation in the occupied territories of the Crimean peninsula and certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova has stated.

"We are grateful to the partners for including in the draft agenda of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly the discussion of the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. We continue to fight. We have something to say about the statement 'We are not there' and 'Crimea is ours'," she said on Facebook.

Dzhaparova specified that 81 members of parliament supported including the issue in the agenda of the session, while 17 opposed it.

Tags: #crimea #un #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:20 03.09.2020
Opposition Platform – For Life demands from Zelensky to ensure local elections in 18 merged territorial communities in Donbas

Opposition Platform – For Life demands from Zelensky to ensure local elections in 18 merged territorial communities in Donbas

15:02 31.08.2020
Fokin's statements on amnesty, entire Donbas special status don't meet official position of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Yermak

Fokin's statements on amnesty, entire Donbas special status don't meet official position of Ukrainian delegation in TCG – Yermak

14:03 26.08.2020
Water cannot be supplied to Crimea before its de-occupation

Water cannot be supplied to Crimea before its de-occupation

13:45 26.08.2020
SBU blocks activities of extensionists' network from JFO area

SBU blocks activities of extensionists' network from JFO area

12:06 26.08.2020
No single negotiating platform on issue of Crimea de-occupation for six years created – Zelensky

No single negotiating platform on issue of Crimea de-occupation for six years created – Zelensky

09:32 26.08.2020
Zelensky hopes to end war in Donbas in 2020

Zelensky hopes to end war in Donbas in 2020

15:25 25.08.2020
Meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders previously scheduled for Aug 28 cancelled – source

Meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders previously scheduled for Aug 28 cancelled – source

14:32 25.08.2020
Arakhamia on Kravchuk's statement on water supplies to Crimea: No chances for Rada to take such decision

Arakhamia on Kravchuk's statement on water supplies to Crimea: No chances for Rada to take such decision

16:12 24.08.2020
Donbas ceasefire should be solidified - German FM

Donbas ceasefire should be solidified - German FM

14:16 24.08.2020
Ukraine expects Germany to join intl platform on Crimea - Kuleba

Ukraine expects Germany to join intl platform on Crimea - Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health Ministry in talks on buying vaccines against COVID-19 after their registration - Stepanov

Local elections campaign starts in Ukraine

Ukraine sees new anti-record: 2,836 people fall ill, 50 die from COVID-19 over past day - NSDC

U.S. B-52 bombers escorted by Ukrainian fighters fly over Ukraine

Belarusian TV promises to air recordings confirming falsification of Navalny poisoning

LATEST

Health Ministry in talks on buying vaccines against COVID-19 after their registration - Stepanov

Local elections campaign starts in Ukraine

Some 315 new COVID-19 cases detected, four people die in Kyiv over day - Klitschko

Ukraine sees new anti-record: 2,836 people fall ill, 50 die from COVID-19 over past day - NSDC

U.S. B-52 bombers escorted by Ukrainian fighters fly over Ukraine

Belarusian TV promises to air recordings confirming falsification of Navalny poisoning

Razumkov closes Rada meeting, next one scheduled for Sept 15

Kuleba says imposing sanctions against Russia for Nord Stream 2, for poisoning Navalny necessary

Normandy format meeting of foreign ministers planned for September after meeting of leaders' advisors – Kuleba

Tanker Delfi causes oil spill again

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD