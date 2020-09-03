Facts

10:41 03.09.2020

Lviv region records 11 COVID-19 patient deaths over day, another three regions have five victims each – NSDC

4 min read
Lviv region records 11 COVID-19 patient deaths over day, another three regions have five victims each – NSDC

The number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease increased in Kyiv and 19 out of 24 regions of Ukraine over the past day, while in four regions this indicator slightly decreased, and in one more it remained at the level of the previous day.

According to data published on the website of the Monitoring System for the Spread of the Coronavirus of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on Thursday morning, the largest number of detected COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv (301), Ternopil (242), Lviv (209) regions, as well as in Kyiv (280).

In general, over the past day Vinnytsia region registered 85 new COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries, now there are 1,236 people sick in the region (70 more per day); Volyn region recorded 73 people fell ill and 32 recovered, now 1,508 people are sick (41 more per day). There are 64 new cases of the disease, one case of death and seven recoveries in Dnipropetrovsk region, now 1,239 people are sick (56 more per day); some 44 people fell ill and two died in Donetsk region, now 634 people are sick (42 more per day); some 29 people fell ill, one died and 36 recovered in Zhytomyr region, now 1,418 people are sick (eight less per day). Zakarpattia region registered 91 new cases of the disease, two deaths and three recoveries, now 4,132 people are sick (86 more per day); Zaporizhia region had 51 people fell ill, there were no deaths or recoveries per day, now 702 people are sick (51 more per day); Ivano-Frankivsk region recorded 163 new cases of the disease, five cases of death and 112 recoveries, now 5,911 people are sick (46 more per day). Kyiv registered 280 new cases of the disease, four people died and 104 people recovered, now 9,388 people are sick (172 more per day); while Kyiv region had 89 people fell ill and 99 people recovered, now 2,004 people are ill (ten less per day); Kirovograd region registered seven people fell ill and six recovered, now 85 people are sick (one more per day). There are 27 people fell ill and nine recovered in Luhansk region, now 168 people are sick (18 more per day). Some 209 new cases of COVID-19 disease, 11 deaths and 59 cases of recovery were confirmed in Lviv region, now 10,053 people are sick (139 more per day); there are 52 new cases of the disease, three cases of death and five cases of recovery in Mykolaiv region, now 736 people are sick (44 more per day); Odesa region registered 116 people fell ill, three died and 55 recovered, now 5,798 people are sick (58 more per day); Poltava region had 23 people fell ill, two people died and 22 recovered, 292 people are sick (one less per day); Rivne region recorded 80 new cases of the disease, two deaths and 100 recoveries, now 2,469 people are sick (22 less per day). There are 58 new cases of the disease, two deaths and 35 recoveries in Sumy region, now 833 people are sick (21 more per day); there are 242 new cases of the disease, three deaths and 66 recoveries in Ternopil region, now 3,374 people are sick (173 more per day). Kharkiv region recorded 301 new cases of the disease, five cases of death and three cases of recoveries, now 6,450 people are sick (293 more than the day before); while Kherson region had 11 people fell ill and 11 recovered, now, like the day before, 136 people are sick; Khmelnytsky region recorded 110 new cases of the disease, five deaths and one recoveries, now 1,286 people are ill (104 more per day); Cherkasy region had 28 people fell ill, one died and 12 recovered, now 628 people are sick (15 more per day); Chernivtsi region had 137 new cases of the disease, two people died and 67 recovered, now 3,941 people are sick (68 more per day); Chernihiv region registered 60 new cases of the virus, deaths and recoveries were not recorded per day, now 1,421 people are sick (60 more per day).

Tags: #nsdc #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:14 03.09.2020
Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

09:17 27.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,974 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 49 died, 763 recovered – NSDC

Ukraine records 1,974 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 49 died, 763 recovered – NSDC

17:35 26.08.2020
NSDC Secretary: Today we are witnessing world's first biological warfare

NSDC Secretary: Today we are witnessing world's first biological warfare

09:20 26.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,670 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 36 died, 584 recovered – NSDC

Ukraine records 1,670 new COVID-19 cases over past day, 36 died, 584 recovered – NSDC

11:53 24.08.2020
Some 1,799 people fall ill with COVID-19, 22 die, 289 recover in Ukraine over past day - NSDC

Some 1,799 people fall ill with COVID-19, 22 die, 289 recover in Ukraine over past day - NSDC

11:18 24.08.2020
Yulia Tymoshenko tests positive for COVID-19, believed to be in serious condition - spokesperson

Yulia Tymoshenko tests positive for COVID-19, believed to be in serious condition - spokesperson

14:56 22.08.2020
The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

11:57 22.08.2020
Klitschko: 7 people died due to COVID-19 per day in Kyiv, 179 new patients

Klitschko: 7 people died due to COVID-19 per day in Kyiv, 179 new patients

11:26 22.08.2020
Ukraine sets anti-record of 2,328 COVID-19 cases over day again, 657 recovered, 37 new victims of virus – NSDC

Ukraine sets anti-record of 2,328 COVID-19 cases over day again, 657 recovered, 37 new victims of virus – NSDC

10:54 20.08.2020
Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

Number of COVID-19 case increases in Kyiv: 227 patients per day – Klitschko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine urges sides to make efforts to keep sustainable, comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine underscore need for transparent, politically neutral selection of heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions

Ukraine sets new record of 54 deaths from virus, 2,430 new COVID-19 cases per day – NSDC

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

LATEST

President's Office denies meeting of Zelensky with Surkis brothers before Pechersky court's decision

Opposition Platform – For Life demands from Zelensky to ensure local elections in 18 merged territorial communities in Donbas

PGO reopens investigation of criminal proceedings with violations found by European Court of Human Rights

Special Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine urges sides to make efforts to keep sustainable, comprehensive ceasefire in Donbas

G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine underscore need for transparent, politically neutral selection of heads of Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions

Zelensky holds urgent meeting on forest wildfires in Kharkiv, Luhansk regions

Wildfire area in Dvorichanske forestry increases to 400 ha – Emegency Service

Premier demands rapid settlement of issue of Centrenergo's merger with rented state-run mines

Ukraine updates principles of strategic reforming of state-owned banks under IMF Stand-By Arrangement

Tymoshenko on her COVID-19 disease: I managed to survive crisis state, but recovery is still far away

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD