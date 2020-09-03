Lviv region records 11 COVID-19 patient deaths over day, another three regions have five victims each – NSDC

The number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease increased in Kyiv and 19 out of 24 regions of Ukraine over the past day, while in four regions this indicator slightly decreased, and in one more it remained at the level of the previous day.

According to data published on the website of the Monitoring System for the Spread of the Coronavirus of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) on Thursday morning, the largest number of detected COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv (301), Ternopil (242), Lviv (209) regions, as well as in Kyiv (280).

In general, over the past day Vinnytsia region registered 85 new COVID-19 cases and 15 recoveries, now there are 1,236 people sick in the region (70 more per day); Volyn region recorded 73 people fell ill and 32 recovered, now 1,508 people are sick (41 more per day). There are 64 new cases of the disease, one case of death and seven recoveries in Dnipropetrovsk region, now 1,239 people are sick (56 more per day); some 44 people fell ill and two died in Donetsk region, now 634 people are sick (42 more per day); some 29 people fell ill, one died and 36 recovered in Zhytomyr region, now 1,418 people are sick (eight less per day). Zakarpattia region registered 91 new cases of the disease, two deaths and three recoveries, now 4,132 people are sick (86 more per day); Zaporizhia region had 51 people fell ill, there were no deaths or recoveries per day, now 702 people are sick (51 more per day); Ivano-Frankivsk region recorded 163 new cases of the disease, five cases of death and 112 recoveries, now 5,911 people are sick (46 more per day). Kyiv registered 280 new cases of the disease, four people died and 104 people recovered, now 9,388 people are sick (172 more per day); while Kyiv region had 89 people fell ill and 99 people recovered, now 2,004 people are ill (ten less per day); Kirovograd region registered seven people fell ill and six recovered, now 85 people are sick (one more per day). There are 27 people fell ill and nine recovered in Luhansk region, now 168 people are sick (18 more per day). Some 209 new cases of COVID-19 disease, 11 deaths and 59 cases of recovery were confirmed in Lviv region, now 10,053 people are sick (139 more per day); there are 52 new cases of the disease, three cases of death and five cases of recovery in Mykolaiv region, now 736 people are sick (44 more per day); Odesa region registered 116 people fell ill, three died and 55 recovered, now 5,798 people are sick (58 more per day); Poltava region had 23 people fell ill, two people died and 22 recovered, 292 people are sick (one less per day); Rivne region recorded 80 new cases of the disease, two deaths and 100 recoveries, now 2,469 people are sick (22 less per day). There are 58 new cases of the disease, two deaths and 35 recoveries in Sumy region, now 833 people are sick (21 more per day); there are 242 new cases of the disease, three deaths and 66 recoveries in Ternopil region, now 3,374 people are sick (173 more per day). Kharkiv region recorded 301 new cases of the disease, five cases of death and three cases of recoveries, now 6,450 people are sick (293 more than the day before); while Kherson region had 11 people fell ill and 11 recovered, now, like the day before, 136 people are sick; Khmelnytsky region recorded 110 new cases of the disease, five deaths and one recoveries, now 1,286 people are ill (104 more per day); Cherkasy region had 28 people fell ill, one died and 12 recovered, now 628 people are sick (15 more per day); Chernivtsi region had 137 new cases of the disease, two people died and 67 recovered, now 3,941 people are sick (68 more per day); Chernihiv region registered 60 new cases of the virus, deaths and recoveries were not recorded per day, now 1,421 people are sick (60 more per day).