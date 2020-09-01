Facts

15:24 01.09.2020

High Council of Justice rules to return Venediktova's petition to dismiss District Administrative Court's head Vovk

The High Council of Justice (HCJ) decided to return to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova the petition on the temporary suspension from the administration of justice of the judge, head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv, Pavlo Vovk, in connection with criminal prosecution.

The members of the HCJ made such a decision on Tuesday, having considered the petition of the Prosecutor General, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

