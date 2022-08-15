Rada elects two members of High Council of Justice – MP Honcharenko

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has elected two members of the High Council of Justice (HCJ).

According to member of the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko, they are attorney-at-law Roman Maselko and associate professor Mykola Moroz.

"Now the High Council of Justice has six members out of 22, and the quorum is 15. That is, the HCJ has not been functioning normally for almost half a year (since February 22). And you do not need to transfer everything to the war," he said in his Telegram channel.

At the same time, member of the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, said the relevant decision to elect Maselko and Moroz was supported by 258 MPs at a plenary session on Monday.