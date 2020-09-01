Zelensky: nothing can replace real school, but we are ready for 'online school' in case of big wave of COVID-19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that nothing can replace children with live education at school, but if there is a large wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) morbidity, the state will be ready to move to the "online school" format.

"Today, for the first time in many years, I did not take my child to school, there was no 'celebratory assembly.' Unfortunately, but we must understand wthat lockdown means. I wish all children only health. I understand that "online school" is not an option, because for children the main thing is communication, this is really a dialogue, and this is really a feeling of freedom. It is this kind of freedom and communication that you can learn only at school. Knowledge is perceived better when you see the teacher, his individual attention to you," he said at a briefing in Poltava region on Tuesday.

Zelensky said that although it is impossible to replace a "live" school with an "online school," the state is ready for such a format if "there is a big wave of COVID-19."