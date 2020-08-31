Ukraine registers 2,141 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registered 2,141 new coronavirus cases, 380 recoveries, and 30 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

Ukraine reported 2,096 new COVID-19 cases on August 30, the all-time high of 2,481 cases on August 29, and 2,438 cases on August 28.

As of Monday morning, Ukraine has seen a total of 121,215 coronavirus cases, including 57,114 recoveries and 2,557 deaths. The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 61,544, which is 1,731 more than the day before.

Most new coronavirus cases were reported in the past 24 hours in Kyiv (277), Odesa region (189), Kharkiv region (187), Chernivtsi region (158), and Lviv region (154).